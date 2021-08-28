Ex-PM Narasimha Rao’s home in Telangana to become museum. Here’s how it'll look

Former Indian Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s ancestral village Vangara in Telangana’s Karimnagar district is all set to transform into a tourism site. The latest development comes after the state tourism minister V Srinivas Goud took to Twitter on Thursday to share pictures of the proposed plan.

The announcement to turn Rao’s native village into a tourism site came in September last year. At the time, Gouda had said that the village would be recognised globally to mark the centenary celebrations of late Rao. Besides, Rao’s home will be turned into a museum that will comprise a photo gallery, displaying his journey and a collection of his belongings, The New Indian Express reported.

Talking to the Hindu recently, Rao’s daughter Surabhi Vani Devi said that her father collected “over 15,000 books” and that some of them are housed in Hyderabad’s Ramananda Tirtha Memorial Trust. “Some of these books will be part of the museum being developed,” she was quoted as saying by Hindu.

The personal computer that Rao’s son sent him in 1986 will also find a place in the museum, the report said. Among some of his other belongings that will be showcased at the venue will include his favourite chair, and a series of photographs exhibiting his journey.

On Friday, Gouda laid the foundation stone for the museum that is aimed to draw tourists and showcase the life of the former Indian Prime Minister.

“His personal typewriter, his big collection of books and many other objects the former Prime Minister used will be part of the museum,” B Manohar of Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation told the Hindu.

He added that the state government is working with Rao’s family and other persons, who had contact with him, in order to share items to “recreate his life.”

Devi, a member of the Legislative Council in Telangana, pointed out that their ancestral home that had suffered damage due to lack of maintenance but was later restored will allow visitors to take an “intimate glimpse” of the life of her father.

According to the proposed plan of the tourist site that the Telangana government has laid down, the venue will comprise a Vignana Vedika Park, Memorial Museum and an entrance arch at a cost of ₹11 crore, of which ₹7 crore has already been sanctioned by the state.