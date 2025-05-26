Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
Express firm support to India in fight against terror, says Maldives minister

ByRezaul H Laskar
May 26, 2025 07:44 PM IST

This was the second meeting of the core group that oversees the implementation of the bilateral vision document adopted during Prez Muizzu’s visit to India

NEW DELHI: India and Maldives on Monday explored ways to enhance defence security cooperation and trade, as Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Khaleel condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and backed New Delhi’s fight against terrorism.

Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Khaleel condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and backed New Delhi’s fight against terrorism (X/DrSJaishankar)
Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Khaleel condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and backed New Delhi’s fight against terrorism (X/DrSJaishankar)

Khaleel is on a three-day visit to India for a meeting of the bilateral high-level core group that oversees the implementation of the comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership that was agreed during Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu’s trip to New Delhi last October.

Khaleel led the Maldivian side at the meeting of the core group, with discussions focusing on ways to intensify political exchanges, defence and security cooperation, development partnership, trade, economy, health and people-to-people linkages, the external affairs ministry said.

He also “strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam” on April 22 and expressed the Maldives’ “solidarity with the people and government of India and its firm support to India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”.

Khaleel also held a meeting with external affairs minister S Jaishankar, who said in a social media post that he welcomed the Maldives’ support and solidarity in combating terrorism.

“India remains committed to Maldives’ progress and development,” he added.

This was the second meeting of the core group that oversees the implementation of the bilateral vision document on comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership adopted during Muizzu’s visit to India. That visit was aimed at resetting bilateral ties, which had reached an all-time low as Muizzu ordered the removal of some 80 Indian military personnel deployed in the Maldives to operate three aircraft and took steps to move his country closer to Beijing.

India agreed during Muizzu’s visit to provide financial support of more than 6,300 crore to the Maldives to tide over a foreign exchange crisis. The two sides also decided to begin discussions on a free trade agreement.

Khaleel thanked the Indian government for the “timely emergency financial assistance extended to Maldives”, which had a “positive impact on the everyday life of Maldivians”.

The external affairs ministry described the Maldives as a key maritime neighbour and an important partner in the “Neighbourhood First” policy and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision. The two sides decided to hold the next meeting of the core group in Male on mutually convenient dates.

