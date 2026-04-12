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External affairs MoS attends Ali Khamenei's memorial service at Iran's Delhi embassy

According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Margherita offered solemn respects on behalf of the Government of India at the 40th-day mourning ceremony.

Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 10:45 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Narendra Modi government was represented by the minister of state for external affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on the last day of Chehelum (40-day mourning) for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Union minister of state for external affairs, Pabitra Margherita, at the Iranian embassy in New Delhi for the memorial service for the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.(X/ MEA)

According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Margherita offered solemn respects on behalf of the Government of India at the 40th-day mourning ceremony organised by the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi.

“India–Iran relations are anchored in deep-rooted civilizational, cultural and people-to-people ties,” Jaiswal said in a post on X.

 
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