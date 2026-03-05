India offers condolences on Khamenei's death, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signs condolence book

India has offered condolences on the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signing the condolence book at the Iranian embassy in New Delhi on Thursday. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signing the condolence book. (PTI)

Khamenei was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28, an incident that has plunged the West Asian region into a war.

Misri signed the condolence book at the embassy on behalf of the government of India.