News / India News / Ex-TN DGP Braj Kishore Ravi joins Congress

Ex-TN DGP Braj Kishore Ravi joins Congress

ByAbhya Adlakha
Nov 02, 2023 08:57 PM IST

The 1989 batch IPS officer hails from Saharsa district in Bihar and is the second seniormost DGP ranking official from the TN cadre

Former Tamil Nadu director general of police (DGP) (Vigilance) Braj Kishore Ravi on Thursday joined the Congress in the presence of party MPs Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Naseer Hussain in New Delhi.

Former Tamil Nadu director genereal of police (DGP) (Vigilance) Braj Kishore Ravi (Twitter Photo)
Former Tamil Nadu director genereal of police (DGP) (Vigilance) Braj Kishore Ravi (Twitter Photo)

Ravi said he will focus on fighting on behalf of his party from Bihar, his home state, but is also open to campaigning in Tamil Nadu. Ravi was due to retire by the year-end but announced his retirement three months before, on September 30.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Ravi hails from a Congress family in Bihar. His father, Tul Mohan Ram, was a freedom fighter and a three-term Lok Sabha member.

The 1989 batch IPS officer hails from Saharsa district in Bihar and is the second seniormost DGP ranking official from the TN cadre.

He had worked with the United Nations peacekeeping force and also headed the TN Fire and Rescue Services until recently.

Ravi has also been involved in monitoring malpractices and corruption in Tamil Nadu.

Ravi is the recipient of the United National Medal in 1998, and the Foreign Services Medal in 1999.

He has actively been involved in the pursuit of social justice and human rights, both in official capacities and through personal initiatives, a statement from the Congress said.

Sharing the ideology and principles of the Congress, with a focus on the empowerment of underprivileged sections of society, he chose to voluntarily retire from his esteemed position on September 30, embarking on a new journey with the party, it said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out