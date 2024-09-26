“Extraordinary examples of sacrifice”: Prez Murmu to soldiers at Siachen base camp

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday visited the Siachen base camp and paid tributes at the Siachen War Memorial, dedicated to soldiers and officers who laid down their lives since the launch of Operation Meghdoot on the Siachen Glacier in 1984. President Murmu becomes the third in the line of Presidents to visit the highest militarised zone in the world. (PTI photo)

Addressing the troops, President Murmu praised their valour in defending India’s sovereignty under extreme conditions.

“Since the commencement of Operation Meghdoot in April 1984, the brave soldiers and officers of the Indian Armed Forces have ensured the security of this region, even while facing heavy snowfall and minus 50 degrees temperature, they remain deployed at their front with full devotion and vigilance. They present extraordinary examples of sacrifice and tolerance in protecting the motherland”, she said.

Also Read: Gen Paddy: The soldier who taught Pakistani jihadists a lesson in Kashmir

During her address to the troops, President Murmu said that she felt proud of them and emphasised that all citizens salute their bravery and sacrifice.

Murmu becomes the third in the line of Presidents to visit the highest militarised zone in the world, located in Ladakh.

Former president APJ Abdul Kalam visited in April 2004 while ex-President Ram Nath Kovind visited in May 2018.