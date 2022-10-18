‘Extremely unfortunate’: Jyotiraditya Scindia on Kedarnath chopper crash

Six people were killed after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) commandant Manikant Mishra said on Tuesday.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the crash is “extremely unfortunate” and he was in touch with the state government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss.

“The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the State government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation,” Scindia tweeted soon after the reports the crash.

The helicopter - carrying pilgrims - was flying from Kedarnath to Phata helipad. The SRDF (State Disaster Response Force) team and local police were rushed to the accident site.

Bad weather is believed to have caused the tragedy. As per the preliminary information received, a Bell 407 helicopter registered as VT-RPN belonging to a Delhi-based Aryan Aviation crashed on the way from Kedarnath to Guptkashi.

