‘Extremely unfortunate’: NCW slams derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

ByHT News Desk
May 14, 2025 02:53 PM IST

NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar, without naming anyone, responded amid public outrage over Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah’s remarks against Col Qureshi.

The National Commission for Women has expressed strong disapproval over the insulting comments directed at Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, urging society to honour and respect women serving in the armed forces.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi speaks during a special press briefing on Operation Sindoor, at Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. (ANI)
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi speaks during a special press briefing on Operation Sindoor, at Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. (ANI)

Although NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar did not mention any person, her comments follow a wave of public anger sparked by reported remarks from Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah against Colonel Qureshi.

Read: MP minister gets flak for remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

“It is extremely unfortunate that such statements are being made by some responsible persons which are derogatory and unacceptable towards women. This not only hurts the dignity of women in our society but is also an insult to the daughters of the nation who are playing an important role in the security of the country,” she said on X.

NCW hails Col Sofiya Qureshi as courageous officer

She said that Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is a courageous and dedicated officer, a proud daughter of the nation admired by all Indians, and that the country stands with brave women like her.

“Dear Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is a proud daughter of this nation, a sister of all country-loving Indians, who has served the country with courage and dedication,” she said, adding that such derogatory statements should be “strongly condemned.”

Also read: Who is Col Sofia Quraishi?

The Congress released a video in which Vijay Shah is allegedly heard making controversial remarks, stating, “Jinhone humari betiyon ke sindoor ujade the… humne unhiki behen bhej kar ke unki aisi ki taisi karwayi (those who wiped sindoor (vermilion) off our daughters' forehead... we sent their sister to teach them a lesson).”

Following the uproar, Shah responded by saying, “If my words have hurt society and religion, then I am ready to apologise ten times.”

Colonel Qureshi was a member of the tri-services team that addressed the media on Operation Sindoor, alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. 

The Indian military launched the operation in response to a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

With PTI inputs 

