Eye on 2022 assembly polls, Uttarakhand BJP focuses on strengthening party’s grassroots

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 16:59 IST

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is focusing on booth-level training and orientation programme for its grassroots-level workers in Uttarakhand in a bid to prepare them for the next assembly elections slated to be held in the hill state in 2022.

The party seeks to have an edge over its rival and as and when the poll bugle is blown.

Bansidhar Bhagat, president of the BJP’s Uttarakhand unit, is on a whirlwind tour of all the 13 districts in both Garhwal and Kumaon divisions.

He is not only addressing the party office-bearers, but also meeting the supporters separately.

Special training is being given to all the divisional block office-bearers, youth wing, panchayat and civic body representatives by senior members of the organisation in the state.

The training programme for 20,000 BJP workers is being carried out in two phases.

The first phase, which is being carried out at the divisional block level, has started from October 28 and will continue till November 12. The second phase will be held from November 6 to 12.

The programme includes making the workers aware of the BJP’s history, the party’s achievements, its governance model both in states and at the Centre and also apprising them of the several schemes launched by it such as Ujjwala, Jan Dhan, their intended beneficiaries and other development initiatives.

Bhagat spoke at a divisional orientation camp at Haridwar on Friday and stressed on the need to make the workers aware about the BJP’s history, which traces its origin to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh that was established in 1951. The BJP was formed on April 6, 1980.

“In all the 252 divisional blocks of the state, our party is holding training camps for a month. The exercise is receiving an overwhelming response and the results can be seen in the near future. Interaction and regular training of the party workers are imperative. We want our party office- bearers, cabinet ministers and legislators to have first-hand knowledge of our cadres’ viewpoints. Our target is to ensure maximum workers undergo training and they become aware about the party’s policies, achievements and social welfare schemes. They will also be made aware of the poor governance by governments of opposition parties,” Bhagat said.

Jay Pal Chauhan, BJP’s Haridwar president, said over 2,000 party workers are undergoing training in the district alone.

The main opposition, the Congress, was quick to find faults with the BJP’s divisional-level training programme and alleged that “all is not well with the government and party workers”.

Dhirendra Pratap, vice-president of the Congress’s Uttarakhand unit, alleged that the BJP government has failed to live up to the voters’ expectations because of a growing rift among Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, his cabinet colleagues and the party’s lawmakers.

“The BJP knows it is an uphill task to retain power in 2022 assembly polls. It is trying to gloss over the differences among its leaders and also its poor governance, which got exposed following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. Training modules for its workers will not come to the party’s rescue. The ongoing Bihar assembly polls are a perfect example of a purported BJP wave, which was created through a carefully orchestrated media narrative, is on the wane,” Pratap alleged.

Hema Bhandari, the state spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleged that Uttarakhand high court (HC) took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the corruption charges against CM Rawat and state forest minister Harak Singh Rawat. Besides, there is growing dissidence among ex-Congress legislators, who had joined the BJP in 2017 following a revolt.

These incidents have exposed the BJP, which is reportedly known as the party with a difference, she further alleged.