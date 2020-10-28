BJP preps for Uttarakhand polls, asks ministers to spend time in their areas

india

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 12:17 IST

With just over a year left for the assembly election in Uttarakhand, BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat has asked ministers in-charge of different districts to spend time in their constituencies and meet people.

Bhagat said a decision in this regard was taken at the core committee meeting of the party recently. He said letters have also been sent in this regard to all the ministers and they have also been communicated about the same on phone. The election has to be held before March 2022.

“I have asked ministers to spend at least one night in their respective areas, meet district officials, party workers and the people. I expect them to interact with the people and workers to know about the issues they are facing and seek their feedback. I have also asked the ministers to have meals at the homes of the workers and boost their morale”, said Bhagat.

This decision comes at a time when chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced that he will be reviewing the departments under all ministers by November 18.

The chief minister will hold departmental review meetings of all the ministers between October 29 and November 18, the government said in a statement.

The ministers will also make presentations regarding the progress of different schemes, projects and initiatives undertaken by their respective departments during the review meetings.

After the review meetings, Rawat will tour various districts of the state to take stock of the development works at the ground level.

Meanwhile, the BJP has started training 20,000 party workers from Wednesday on various aspects of the party’s functioning and how they need to publicise the achievements of the Central and the state government in their respective areas and seek the feedback of the people with regard to the government and the party and the issues they are facing. These training sessions will be held in two phases. The first which began on Wednesday will end on November 4 while the second one will be from November 6 to November 12.