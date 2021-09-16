Eye on polls, AAP promises 300 units of free electricity, bill waiver in UP

Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced free electricity for farmers, waiver of pending elecricity bills and 24x7 power supply in Uttar Pradesh, if it is voted to form the government in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia drew parallels between the power consumption cost in the national capital with that of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

He urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to vote for the AAP in the assembly elections, slated for in 2022, to avail of subsidised power connection in the state on the lines of Delhi.

Sisodia announced that each household of Uttar Pradesh would get 300 units of electricity free-of-cost, while the farmers won't have to pay anything for their power consumption.

“The days of costly electricity will be over fulled by the power of the voters of Uttar Pradesh,” Sisodia said, adding, “Within 24 hours of forming the government in the state, the AAP would provide 300 units of free electricity to all the domestic consumers of the state.”

Sisodia also announced that the AAP government would waive off pending electricity bills to offer relief to the consumers.

“Not only will we provide subsidised electricity and waive off the pending bills, but we will ensure Uttar Pradesh of the 21st Century gets round-the-clock power connection.”

Uttar Pradesh has the means to generate electricity, unlike Delhi, which is why the state can supply 24x7 power supply, the AAP leader said.

Manish Sisodia's announcement comes a day after the AAP released a list of 100 probable candidates for the assembly polls in the state.

The party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh said the AAP has given representation to all communities on the list, including doctors, engineers, advocates, postgraduates, farmers and youths icons.

The AAP aims to make inroads into Uttar Pradesh where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party faces deep-rooted Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party apart from the Congress in next year's state polls.

Fighting elections for the first time in Uttar Pradesh, the AAP said it would go solo in all the 403 assembly constituencies.

The party also hit out at Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over alleged corruption and said it will get the state rid of it, while providing quality education to students, ensuring safety of girls and women and also promising adequate return to farmers for their produce.