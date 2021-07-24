Faced challenge since day 1, says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa ahead of possible exit

Though nothing has been confirmed officially, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has now made it amply clear that his days as the state's chief minister are numbered. On Saturday, he said he faced several challenges from the day he took charge as the chief minister but he also expressed satisfaction over his term for he thinks he made honest efforts to better the lives of the people.

"From the day I took charge as the Chief Minister till now, I had to face several challenges like natural disasters that the state had never faced in the past and the corona pandemic, which ravaged lives. Now once again there is a flood-like situation," Yediyurappa said.

July 26 could be his last day as the chief minister, he hinted earlier as he had said that he would do whatever the national leadership instructs him on July 25, which is tomorrow, on the eve of the completion of two years of the BJP government in Karnataka.

'Supreme leaders will decide': Pralhad Joshi on if he would replace Yediyurappa

"I am satisfied that despite all these (challenges), I have been able to take steps to improve the living standard of the people and their financial position. ...I thank the people for their support in facing the challenge," the chief minister said.

Yediyurappa's long political career began as Purasabha president in Shikaripura, was first elected to the Legislative Assembly from Shikaripura in 1983 and went on to win eight times from there. This is his fourth stint as Karnataka's chief minister.

This stint was mired in controversies as several BJP leaders have declared open rebellion against Yediyurappa and brought corruption charges against him. The "interference" of his son BY Raghavendra in the administration is also another strong allegation against the Yediyurappa government. Raghavendra is Shivamogga MP.

After relinquishing the CM's chair, he will work for the party, Yediyurappa has said. "PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Nadda have a special love and faith towards me. You are aware that no position has been given to those who have crossed 75 years of age," the 77-year-old leader said.