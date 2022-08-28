Dy CM Fadnavis, Maharashtra ministers meet RSS brass
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis led a team of ministers and the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief to meet Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh brass on Sunday, functionaries familiar with the matter said
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis led a team of ministers and the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief to meet Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh brass on Sunday, functionaries familiar with the matter said.
The RSS is the BJP’s ideological mentor.
According to a functionary privy to developments, Sunday’s meeting was aimed at improving coordination between the party and the outfit. It came over a month after rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde formed the state government with BJP support, replacing the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, forests minister Sudhir Munganttiwar and BJP joint secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash were among the leaders present at the meeting, held at the RSS headquarters around 11 am.
According to the functionary mentioned above, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosbale told ministers at the meeting to address and prioritize people’s issues.
The BJP team was asked to propagate major decisions of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the scrapping of triple talaq, the new education policy and the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said the functionary.
The RSS called for seamless governance and asked the BJP to set an example for others ahead of centenary celebration of the RSS foundation in 2025. Parlimentary polls and elections several states are due in 2024.
According to the functionary, BJP leaders were also told to stay prepared for elections if the 5-member Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, which is hearing the dispute between the Shiv Sena factions led by Thackeray and Shinde, delivered any adverse judgement, said the functionary.
-
Not appropriate to comment: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against seer
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it is not appropriate to comment on the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga, as it is under investigation. "See, any case which is important, both the cases of POCSO and kidnapping in Karnataka's Chitradurga have been booked and police are investigating it. It is not appropriate to speak when it's under investigation," said Karnataka CM Bommai.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics