‘Failure to maintain law and order’: LoP hits out at state govt

Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka assembly, R Ashoka, on Thursday criticised the state government's handling of the high-profile murder case involving Kannada actor Darshan and his associates.

Ashoka condemned the government’s “failure to maintain law and order” while questioning the necessity of a “shamiyana” (tent) outside the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station. “Are we living in a conflict zone like Kashmir, or is Karnataka now a border area? Don’t our state police have the capability to investigate a straightforward murder case?” he asked.

To prevent media coverage, police have covered the station and imposed prohibitory orders within 200 metres of the premises, he said.

Actor Darshan and his associates have been accused of murdering Renukaswamy, an assistant at a medical shop in the Chitradurga area. Renukaswamy’s body was recovered from a drain a few days after he allegedly posted negative comments on social media. The murder came to light on June 9.

Ashoka pointed out that no one is above the law and called the incident a blemish on the film industry. “Renukaswamy had no criminal background. Action must be taken against those responsible,” he asserted.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai emphasised the importance of equal treatment under the law and urged for a thorough investigation. He said that the murder has sparked demands for justice from the prominent Veerashaiva-Lingayat community in Chitradurga, the victim’s hometown.

“Whether someone was in power or was a celebrity, no one enjoys special privileges. Everyone is equal before the law,” Bommai said while calling the incident as a “premeditated murder”, urging the government to maintain integrity throughout the investigation.

Meanwhile, state minister for forest, ecology, and environment Eshwar Khandre assured that the guilty would be punished and expressed the government’s solidarity with the deceased’s family. “Guilty will be punished. There will be no special treatment for anyone,” he said.

The Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha (ABVM) demanded severe punishment for the culprits and said any negligence in the investigation would call for a statewide agitation. The members also called for compensation for the victim’s family.