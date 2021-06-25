Fake Covid testing at Kumbh: First probe report likely to be submitted next week

Haridwar’s chief development officer Sanjay Gaharwar is likely to submit the report of his probe into alleged fake Covid-19 testing during Mahakumbh in the next three to four days.

“The representatives of Dr Lal Chandani Laboratories would come to Haridwar for questioning on Monday. Once it is done, I will submit my report to the authorities within three-four days.” Gaharwar earlier questioned representatives of other two firms allegedly involved in the fake testing.

He said he has sought more documents for the probe. “Once they are received, a proper analysis would be done before completing the report,” said Gaharwar.

A special investigation team of the police, which is holding a separate probe into the matter, was also questioning the representatives of Nalwa Laboratories.

Two of the private firms under investigation allegedly conducted 100,000 fake tests during the Mahakumbh.

Allegations of fake testing surfaced at the Kumbh after a Faridkot resident complained to the authorities that he received a message for collecting his Covid-19 report despite never having been tested. The complaint triggered a probe that unearthed roughly 100,000 fake rapid antigen tests.

Three firms – Lalchandani Lab, Nalwa Lab, and Noida-based private agency Max Corporate Services – have been booked under the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act, and Epidemic Diseases Act.

Three separate probes are being conducted into the allegations of fake testing.