Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Fake Covid testing at Kumbh: First probe report likely to be submitted next week
india news

Fake Covid testing at Kumbh: First probe report likely to be submitted next week

Haridwar’s chief development officer Sanjay Gaharwar is likely to submit the report of his probe into alleged fake Covid-19 testing during Mahakumbh in the next three to four days
By Neeraj Santoshi
UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 06:44 PM IST
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a pilgrim for Covid testing during the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar on April 12. (File photo)

Haridwar’s chief development officer Sanjay Gaharwar is likely to submit the report of his probe into alleged fake Covid-19 testing during Mahakumbh in the next three to four days.

“The representatives of Dr Lal Chandani Laboratories would come to Haridwar for questioning on Monday. Once it is done, I will submit my report to the authorities within three-four days.” Gaharwar earlier questioned representatives of other two firms allegedly involved in the fake testing.

He said he has sought more documents for the probe. “Once they are received, a proper analysis would be done before completing the report,” said Gaharwar.

Also Read | Investigating gender disparities in India’s vaccine rollout

A special investigation team of the police, which is holding a separate probe into the matter, was also questioning the representatives of Nalwa Laboratories.

Two of the private firms under investigation allegedly conducted 100,000 fake tests during the Mahakumbh.

Allegations of fake testing surfaced at the Kumbh after a Faridkot resident complained to the authorities that he received a message for collecting his Covid-19 report despite never having been tested. The complaint triggered a probe that unearthed roughly 100,000 fake rapid antigen tests.

Three firms – Lalchandani Lab, Nalwa Lab, and Noida-based private agency Max Corporate Services – have been booked under the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act, and Epidemic Diseases Act.

Three separate probes are being conducted into the allegations of fake testing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Swiggy’s ‘you can't make everyone happy’ tweet gets wonderful replies

Couple in US rescues horse from drowning in river. Here's how they did it

‘How many Earths could fit inside the Sun,’ asks Nasa. Do you know the answer?

Twitter conversation between Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP