'Fake history factory': Owaisi on Yogi's ‘Alexander lost to Chandragupta’ remark

Hindutva is a fake history factory. Chandragupta & Alexander never met in war. This is yet another example of why we need good public education system. In absence of good schools, Baba-log get to make up facts according to convenience. Baba doesn’t value education & it shows https://t.co/nFWqvoRZLy — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 14, 2021

Addressing the Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan in Lucknow, Adityanath said, "How is history distorted! History did not call Chandragupta Maurya great, whom did it call great? The one who lost from him. They call Alexander, the great. The nation has been cheated. But historians are silent on it, because, if the truth comes out before Indians, the society will stand up once again. When society stands up, the nation stands up too. PM Modi is making this nation stand up today. When we talk of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat', these issues are addressed."

Without naming the Samajwadi Party, the chief minister said those who are now raising the issue of partition are in a way supporting the Taliban. "Those who are speaking about the partition are in a way extending support to the Taliban. As soon as the Taliban resurfaced in Afghanistan, a number of voices started to come up in its support. When strong action was taken, these voices went soft," he said.

"We should not forget how Buddha's statues were destroyed in Bamiyan (in Afghanistan) by the Taliban. Breaking the statues of Buddha means trying to put an end to peace. Twenty years ago, when this incident took place, we thought that one day, they (Taliban) will face 'durgati' (misfortune). A few days later, the US dropped bombs on them. Back then, I had said they reaped what they sowed," Adityanath said.