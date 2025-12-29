‘False, fabricated, misleading’: BSF rubbishes Dhaka's claims of suspects in Osman Hadi's killing entering India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has dismissed the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)’s claims in Bangladeshi media that two main suspects in the murder case of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi fled to India through the Meghalaya border. People stage a protest over the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, one of the key leaders in the Bangladesh student uprising, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.(PTI)

On Sunday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police claimed that the two suspects had entered India through the Haluaghat border area of Bangladesh. “According to our information, the suspects entered India via the Haluaghat border. After crossing, they were initially received by an individual. Later, a taxi driver transported them to Tura city in Meghalaya,” additional commissioner SN Nazrul Islam was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

BSF rejects Dhaka Police’s claims

The BSF, which guards the India-Bangladesh border, said that no arrest or interception had taken place in the Meghalaya sector and that there had been no “illegal cross-border movement”.

The border guarding force described the reports as false, fabricated and misleading.

BSF chief in Meghalaya, Inspector General OP Upadhyay, said, “The claims are completely false, fabricated and misleading, and there is no evidence to support them,” according to ANI news agency.

When asked about Bangladeshi media reports claiming that the Meghalaya Police had arrested the suspects after they entered India, he said, “Just three days ago, Bangladeshi media quoted an IG-rank officer stating that no such evidence existed. Now, a DIG-level officer has made contradictory remarks. It was alleged that Meghalaya Police apprehended the individuals, but upon verification, Meghalaya Police denied these claims. All reports in the Bangladeshi media are incorrect.”

He added, “The BGB is a highly professional force. The claim that the individuals entered India from a location nearly 300 km from Dhaka, despite extensive CCTV surveillance and checkpoints in Bangladesh, is highly implausible. Therefore, the allegations are highly unlikely, totally false and fabricated.”

Who was Osman Hadi?

Osman Hadi was associated with the anti-Sheikh Hasina platform Inqilab Moncho. He was also in the race for the February elections and was campaigning as an independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency at the time of the attack.

Inqilab Moncho came into focus during the July uprising in Bangladesh last year, which later resulted in Sheikh Hasina being removed from power.

