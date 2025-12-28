2 main suspects in Osman Hadi's death fled to India through Meghalaya border: Dhaka Police

Two main suspects in the killing of Bangladeshi student leader Sharif Osman Hadi fled to India through the Haluaghat border in the country’s Mymensingh city and entered Meghalaya, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) was quoted as saying by local daily ‘The Daily Star’. The death of Osman Hadi led to large-scale protests and violence in the country.(AFP)

Notably, the death of Osman Hadi led to large-scale protests and violence in the country. He was shot in the head on December 12 during an election campaign in central Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area and later flown to Singapore for treatment. Hadi succumbed to his injuries on December 18.

Osman Hadi's shooters fled to India

During a press conference at the DMP media centre, additional commissioner SN Nazrul Islam said the suspects, Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, crossed into India through the Haluaghat border and reached Meghalaya allegedly with the help of local associates.

“According to our information, the suspects entered India via the Haluaghat border. After crossing, they were initially received by an individual named Purti. Later, a taxi driver named Sami transported them to Tura city in Meghalaya,” the report quoted the official as saying.

The official also said that the two individuals who allegedly helped the suspects enter Meghalaya have now been detained in India.

“We are maintaining communication with Indian authorities through both formal and informal channels to ensure their arrest and extradition,” Nazrul said, as per the report.

Who was Osman Hadi?

Osman Hadi was part of the anti-Sheikh Hasina platform Inqilab Manch. He was also a candidate in the upcoming February elections and was campaigning as an independent from the Dhaka-8 constituency when the attack took place.

Inqilab Manch made headlines during the July uprising in Bangladesh last year, which eventually led to the removal of Hasina.

Large-scale protests and violence broke out in the neighbouring country after Hadi's shooting, with his party Inqilab Manch warning the interim government of more agitation if it failed to act in the matter.