False records, fraud, exploitation: J&K doctor suspended over alleged needless cardiac procedures

A cardiologist at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag was suspended on Saturday after an official inquiry uncovered alleged large-scale medical irregularities, including unnecessary cardiac procedures on patients who experts said did not require them and fraudulent claims under the PMJAY-SEHAT scheme.

An expert review found that 27 of the 55 patients who underwent advanced Left Bundle Branch Area Pacing (LBBAP) procedures had normal heart function and "there was absolutely no medical reason to perform such procedures".(Representative Image)

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The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department named Dr Syed Maqbool, an associate professor of Cardiology deputed to GMC Anantnag, accusing him of manipulating official medical records, exploiting patients, making fraudulent insurance claims and colluding with private vendors, according to news agency PTI.

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What are the allegations against doctors?

The allegations centre on an alleged pacemaker implantation scam involving 103 cardiac patients.

An expert review found that 27 of the 55 patients who underwent advanced Left Bundle Branch Area Pacing (LBBAP) procedures had normal heart function and "there was absolutely no medical reason to perform such procedures".

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{{^usCountry}} "Pending enquiry into his conduct, Dr Syed Maqbool Ahmad Shah, Associate Professor, Cardiology presently deputed to Government Medical College, Anantnag, is hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect in terms of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956," an order, issued by Commissioner/Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, M Raju, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Pending enquiry into his conduct, Dr Syed Maqbool Ahmad Shah, Associate Professor, Cardiology presently deputed to Government Medical College, Anantnag, is hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect in terms of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956," an order, issued by Commissioner/Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, M Raju, said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The order said that during the period of suspension, the doctor would remain attached to the office of Government Medical College, Jammu, the PTI report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The order said that during the period of suspension, the doctor would remain attached to the office of Government Medical College, Jammu, the PTI report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} State Health Minister Sakina Itoo said the inquiry was initiated following multiple complaints against the cardiologist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State Health Minister Sakina Itoo said the inquiry was initiated following multiple complaints against the cardiologist. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The government had initiated the inquiry after receiving several complaints so that facts come to the fore. After the inquiry, when certain findings came out, we suspended him. We have asked him to explain his position," Itoo told reporters in Kulgam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The government had initiated the inquiry after receiving several complaints so that facts come to the fore. After the inquiry, when certain findings came out, we suspended him. We have asked him to explain his position," Itoo told reporters in Kulgam. {{/usCountry}}

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"Today, a suspension order has been issued. I appeal to every doctor not to make compromises with the people's lives. The government gives you a salary. This job is for the people, to help in patient care," she said, adding, "the government is on it. Action has been taken, and whatever needs to be done will be done".

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Falsification of records, fraud, exploitation and more

According to the department, the charges against Maqbool include falsification of records, system-wide fraud, exploitation of patients, collusion with private vendors, unauthorised medical interventions and conduct unbecoming of a public servant.

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"You booked and claimed 103 cases on the Transaction Management System (TMS) under the 'Dual Chamber Pacemaker Implantation' package (Code: MC016A). However, physical records prove you have actually performed Left Bundle Branch Area Pacing (LBBAP).

This intentional misrepresentation was designed to siphon public welfare funds from the PMJAY/SEHAT scheme under a false clinical pretext," the charges levelled by the department said.

The inquiry found that the doctor allegedly performed invasive LBBAP procedures without clinical justification. An independent expert evaluation showed that 27 of the 55 suspected LBBAP cases — nearly 49 per cent — involved patients with completely normal left ventricular function and wide QRS morphology.

‘Complete disregard for patient’s safety'

Performing such procedures on these patients showed "a complete disregard for patient safety and professional ethics for personal motives", according to the memorandum issued by the Health and Medical Education Department.

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The findings emerged after the State Health Agency noticed an unusual spike in LBBAP-related claims from the institution in December 2025 and ordered an expert audit.

Maqbool has been directed to submit his written defence within a week, failing which disciplinary proceedings would be conducted ex parte.

The inquiry also uncovered allegations of direct financial exploitation of PMJAY-SEHAT beneficiaries.

"That you directly violated the absolute 'cashless and free' mandate of the PMJAY/SEHAT scheme and forced vulnerable patients to pay out-of-pocket expenses for procedures done within a government facility," the department accused the doctor.

Citing one case, the department said a patient had been coerced into paying ₹70,000 to a private company.

"This financial exploitation of public beneficiaries constitutes severe criminal misconduct," it added.

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The department further alleged that Maqbool "deliberately bypassed" the institutional supply chain mechanism at GMC Anantnag.

"You failed to source required medical hardware through the mandatory path (vetted by the PMJAY section, countersigned by the Casualty Medical Officer, and fulfilled by the AMRIT Store). Instead, illegally collaborated with private external vendors, effectively destroying hospital transparency, quality control, and accountability protocols," it said.

The inquiry alleged that mandatory approvals, quality-control safeguards and procurement protocols were ignored. It added that certain procurement records were not produced during the anti-fraud investigation, raising concerns over possible concealment of evidence.

According to the memorandum, the State Anti-Fraud Unit received multiple alerts regarding suspected out-of-pocket expenditures incurred by poor patients at GMC Anantnag. On December 19, 2025, a SAFU team conducted an unannounced inspection and interviewed the Medical Superintendent, Cath Lab In-charge, Accounts Section and the In-charge of the AMRIT Store.

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The department alleged that although hospital protocol required the cardiologist to generate a requisition, the accused bypassed the process.

Patient forced to pay 70,000 from his pocket

Referring to the case of patient Peer Rafiq Ahmad, the memorandum said a beneficiary audit and home visit confirmed that he had been forced to pay ₹70,000 from his own pocket.

Cross-checking online TMS claims with the physical Cath Lab Procedure Register revealed that LBBAP procedures had been performed while funds were claimed for dual-chamber pacemaker implantations.

Following an unusual spike in LBBAP cases, the State Health Agency referred the matter to the Head of Department of Cardiology at SKIMS, Soura, for expert review.

"There was absolutely no medical reason to perform LBBAP on these 27 individuals. Consequently, the SHA rejected these fraudulent claims," it added.

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The government has proposed to initiate departmental proceedings against Maqbool under the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956.

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