Farmers in Haryana march towards Delhi, police use teargas to disperse them

Farmers in Haryana march towards Delhi, police use teargas to disperse them

When the farmers’ group reached Masani barrage where the barricades were put up, police used teargas to disperse them.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 23:40 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Chandigarh
Members of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrive to chase the farmers protesting against newly passed agricultural reforms on a national highway at Dharuhera in Haryana on January 3, 2021.
Members of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrive to chase the farmers protesting against newly passed agricultural reforms on a national highway at Dharuhera in Haryana on January 3, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Haryana Police on Sunday evening fired teargas canisters to thwart a march of a group of agitating farmers towards Delhi at Masani barrage in Rewari district.

Farmers first broke police barricades put up near Bhudla Sangwari village and then started moving towards Delhi in the evening.

They have been camping at the service lane of the Delhi-Jaipur highway for the past few days, police said.

When the farmers’ group reached Masani barrage where the barricades were put up, police used teargas to disperse them.

“We have stopped them (farmers) at Masani,” Rewari Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jorwal said over the phone.

On December 31, a group of farmers had broken police barricades at the Shahjahanpur border with Rajasthan, trying to move towards the national capital.

Police had then too resorted to teargas shelling as well as using water cannons to stop them.

A large number of farmers from Rajasthan, Haryana and some other places have been protesting on the Jaipur-Delhi highway for the past several days, demanding the repeal of new farm laws.

They have been camping at the Rajasthan-Haryana border point after police had earlier stopped them from proceeding towards Delhi as part of their “Delhi Chalo” march against the new farm laws.

