Families of accused question Telangana police’s encounter theory

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 14:41 IST

While the public has hailed the Cyberabad police for killing four men accused of raping and murdering a Telangana veterinary doctor on November 27, their families are not quite convinced about the claim of the police that they were shot in an encounter at Shadnagar near Hyderabad.

Seventeen-year old Renuka, wife of Chintakunta Chennakesavulu, one of the four men killed, was crestfallen.

“Take me to the same place and kill me too. I cannot live without him. I want to die,” she wailed.

Chennakesavulu (20) from Gudigandla village of Makthal block in Narayanpet district, was the only one among the four accused who was married. His family was in a state of shock after coming to know about his death in the encounter.

Renuka said the police had picked up her husband, promising that he would be brought back after questioning. “But they killed him mercilessly. I want my husband back or the police should kill me, too, at the same place. I cannot live without him,” she told reporters at the village.

She said it had not even been a year since she got married to Chennakesavulu. “Now, the police took away my husband from me,” Renuka, who is in her early months of pregnancy, lamented.

In her earlier interactions with the reporters, Renuka said her husband was a soft and quiet man. “But he was caught with others and was accused of crime. If he really had committed the offence, let the courts decide and give him death penalty. I am also a woman like the doctor who was raped and killed,” she had said.

Jollu Rajappa, father of Jollu Shiva, another accused from the same village who was killed in the encounter, said he was not finding fault with the police for killing his son. “The whole world is saying my son had committed the ghastly crime. One of the four is learnt to have confessed that they had raped and killed the woman. Now, my son got the punishment,” he said.

Rajappa, however, sought to know whether the police had given a similar punishment to all the rapists and murders till now. “If the police can kill my son for the crime he had committed, the police should mete out similar punishment to the other rapists as well,” he asserted.

Chollu Naveen’s father Yellappa described it as a cold-blooded killing by the police. “The police did not even allow us to meet my son and talk to him. They had a lot of time to prove that he and others were guilty before taking any action. Why did they punish them even before completing the legal process?” he asked.

Prime accused Mohammad Arif’s mother of Jakkulare village collapsed on hearing the news of her son’s death and refused to speak to reporters.