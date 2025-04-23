Heart-wrenching video: Pahalgam victims’ families break down before Amit Shah

Families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack broke down in tears as they met Union home inister Amit Shah in Srinagar on Wednesday, where he had arrived to pay tribute to those who lost their lives. The grieving families, both men and women who had lost their loved ones, were seen crying as soon as Amit Shah approached them.(ANI)

In videos shared by news agency ANI, heartbroken family members — both men and women — were seen crying as soon as the home minister approached them. Amit Shah listened to their grief in silence, standing by as they poured out their anguish.

Following Tuesday's deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which left the Kashmir Valley in mourning and the nation in collective grief, Amit Shah paid his respects to the victims by laying a wreath in a poignant ceremony outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar.

The attack, which has shaken the nation, occurred when terrorists targeted innocent tourists, making it one of the deadliest terror attacks since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The attack killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injured several others. Security has been intensified across the valley, particularly at key tourist destinations.

On Tuesday, Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting with various agencies following the attack after arriving in Srinagar. He stated that those responsible for this heinous act would face severe punishment and that the perpetrators would not be spared. Amit Shah also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the attack.

"Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences. Briefed PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing," the home minister said in a post on X.

Safe return of tourists is the top priority

The civil aviation ministry announced on Tuesday that it has arranged four additional flights from Kashmir—two to Delhi and two to Mumbai—on Wednesday to ensure the safe return of tourists following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday.

A statement from the office of Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu mentioned that Naidu had discussed the situation with home minister Amit Shah to facilitate additional flights from Srinagar.

The statement also mentioned that the ministry is closely monitoring the situation and working with airlines to maintain stable airfares, ensuring there are no price hikes due to the current circumstances in the region. The ministry added that more flights would be arranged as needed.

In a show of solidarity with the victims' families and to condemn the attack, political parties and traders' unions in the region have called for a complete shutdown across the Kashmir valley on Wednesday.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)