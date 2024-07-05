 Family kills, cremates woman in Rajasthan for marrying against their wishes | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
Family kills, cremates woman in Rajasthan for marrying against their wishes

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 05, 2024 11:48 AM IST

Deputy police superintendent Jai Prakash Atal said that the woman’s husband Ravindra Bhil alleged that she was kidnapped while withdrawing cash from an ATM and later killed

A 20-year-old woman’s family allegedly killed and cremated her in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district over a year after she got married against their wishes, police said on Friday.

Police said the motive behind the murder was under investigation. (Getty Images)
Deputy police superintendent Jai Prakash Atal said that the woman’s husband Ravindra Bhil alleged that she was kidnapped while withdrawing cash from an ATM and later killed.

“Police initiated action and discovered through investigation that the woman was killed and cremated by her family members. CCTV footage indicated the involvement of four to five individuals,” said Atal. He added that the motive behind the murder was under investigation.

Police said that Bhil married Shimla Kushwaha against her family’s wishes around a year ago and relocated to Madhya Pradesh.

Bhil said that his wife asked him to approach the police when she was taken away forcibly on Thursday. “I was later informed that she was killed and cremated by her family members,” said Bhil.

Family kills, cremates woman in Rajasthan for marrying against their wishes
