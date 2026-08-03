Family of four among five killed after car rams into water tanker near Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Five people were killed on the spot after their speeding car rammed into a stationary water tanker lorry on the Udumalaipettai - Pollachi National Highway near Coimbatore on Sunday, police said.

A view of the damaged car after it crashed into a stationary lorry near the Nallampalli Junction on the Pollachi–Palani National Highway, (Komangalam Police/ANI video grab)

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The accident occurred near Nallampalli junction when the car, proceeding towards Pollachi from Udumalai, crashed into the rear of the stationary lorry.

Police said the lorry had been halted along the median on the highway to water roadside plants. Due to the impact of the high-speed collision, the car was completely crushed, resulting in the immediate death of all five occupants, two men and three women.

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Four victims belonged to same family

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{{^usCountry}} Four of the deceased have been identified as members of a single family from Gurubampalayam near Madukkarai in Coimbatore district. They were identified as Kanagaraj, his wife Narmada, and their two daughters, Aarthi and Poorani. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Four of the deceased have been identified as members of a single family from Gurubampalayam near Madukkarai in Coimbatore district. They were identified as Kanagaraj, his wife Narmada, and their two daughters, Aarthi and Poorani. {{/usCountry}}

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The identity of the fifth victim is yet to be ascertained.

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Personnel from the Gomangalam police station sent the bodies to the Pollachi Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations. Police have registered a case and initiated investigation to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the crash.

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