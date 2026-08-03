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Family of four among five killed after car rams into water tanker near Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

The victims, including four members of a family, died on the spot after their car slammed into a water tanker parked on the Udumalaipettai-Pollachi NH.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026, 09:50:25 IST
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Five people were killed on the spot after their speeding car rammed into a stationary water tanker lorry on the Udumalaipettai - Pollachi National Highway near Coimbatore on Sunday, police said.

A view of the damaged car after it crashed into a stationary lorry near the Nallampalli Junction on the Pollachi–Palani National Highway, (Komangalam Police/ANI video grab)
A view of the damaged car after it crashed into a stationary lorry near the Nallampalli Junction on the Pollachi–Palani National Highway, (Komangalam Police/ANI video grab)

The accident occurred near Nallampalli junction when the car, proceeding towards Pollachi from Udumalai, crashed into the rear of the stationary lorry.

Police said the lorry had been halted along the median on the highway to water roadside plants. Due to the impact of the high-speed collision, the car was completely crushed, resulting in the immediate death of all five occupants, two men and three women.

Also read: Doc, wife killed as car falls into gorge after being hit by boulder in Kullu

Four victims belonged to same family

The identity of the fifth victim is yet to be ascertained.

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Personnel from the Gomangalam police station sent the bodies to the Pollachi Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations. Police have registered a case and initiated investigation to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the crash.

 
car accidenttamil naducoimbatore
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