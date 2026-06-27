Heavy rains likely to lash 15 Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai and Coimbatore, from June 28

Heavy rain is likely in 15 districts of Tamil Nadu from Sunday, as the southwest monsoon is still active, IMD said.
A latest bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre here said that heavy rain is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Ghat areas of Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts from Sunday.
With regard to the northern parts of Tamil Nadu, the weather data said that heavy rain is likely to occur over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts during the same period.