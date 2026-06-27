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    Heavy rains likely to lash 15 Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai and Coimbatore, from June 28

    Fishermen were warned that squally wind with speed 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over parts of southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal from June 29.

    Updated on: Jun 27, 2026 12:18 PM IST
    PTI
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    Heavy rain is likely in 15 districts of Tamil Nadu from Sunday, as the southwest monsoon is still active, IMD said.

    Heavy rain is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Ghat areas of Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts from Sunday.(Pexel/Repersentative image) (Pexel)
    Heavy rain is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Ghat areas of Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts from Sunday.(Pexel/Repersentative image) (Pexel)

    A latest bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre here said that heavy rain is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Ghat areas of Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts from Sunday.

    With regard to the northern parts of Tamil Nadu, the weather data said that heavy rain is likely to occur over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts during the same period.

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    Fishermen were warned that squally wind with speed 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over some parts of southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal from June 29.

    Similarly, the Met Office also gave an ocean current alert for the coasts of Nagapattinam, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Karaikal and Ramanathapuram and advised harbour and marine operations to be careful.

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    The report further added that maximum temperatures are likely to be near normal from Saturday to June 30 over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

    With regard to Chennai and its suburbs, the weather report said that moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur on Saturday.

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    Home/India News/Heavy Rains Likely To Lash 15 Tamil Nadu Districts, Including Chennai And Coimbatore, From June 28
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