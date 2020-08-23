e-paper
Home / India News / Family quarrel turns tragic in Odisha, three die after taking pesticide

Family quarrel turns tragic in Odisha, three die after taking pesticide

The farmer had a quarrel with his son-in-law before consuming the pesticide which he also fed to his wife and a minor daughter.

india Updated: Aug 23, 2020 14:10 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Police have started a probe into the death of the farmer, his wife and minor daughter.
Police have started a probe into the death of the farmer, his wife and minor daughter.science.(Representative Photo/Getty Images)
         

Hours before Odisha’s Nuakhai festival, three members of a family in the state’s western district of Bargarh died after taking poison over a family quarrel.

Police said a farmer of Beniachal village under Bijepur block of Bargarh district consumed some pesticide and fed his wife and 12-year-old daughter late Saturday evening after a dispute with the in-laws of his eldest daughter.

Bargarh police station inspector Rajendra Sial said while the 12-year-old died soon after taking the pesticide, the farmer and his wife died in hospital late in the night.

Police said on Saturday, the farmer’s son-in-law had come to Beniachal village to take his pregnant wife back to his home so that she could celebrate Nuakhai at her in-law’s place. She was staying at her father’s place following a dispute with her in-laws.

The farmer reportedly rebuffed his son-in-law and refused to send his daughter back to her in-law’s place. The son-in-law returned later and a quarrel seems to have ensued in the family following which the farmer took the poison and also gave it to his wife and youngest daughter.

The Bijepur police have registered a case and have started a probe into the matter.

