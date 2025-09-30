Family reunion ends in tragedy as man, son, grandson killed in Delhi hit-and-run

New Delhi: What began as a family reunion -- a daughter visiting from Saharanpur, a feast at her sister's house in Uttam Nagar, and a grandfather bringing everyone together -- turned into an irreparable loss overnight. After the dinner, 60-year-old Mohammad Shahid set out for Yamuna Vihar with his son Faiz and grandson Hamza, but the trio never made it home. Police investigating the spot where a black Mahindra Thar collided with a divider on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway in Gurugram. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Eyewitnesses said an unidentified vehicle hit their bike near the Mukundpur flyover in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, throwing them onto the road. Another car ran over them, killing all three on the spot. The two vehicles were reportedly racing.

According to relatives, Shahid's family had gathered at his daughter’s house in Uttam Nagar for dinner as his second daughter had come from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh with her 12-year-old son Hamza.

While returning home, Shahid booked a cab for his wife, daughter and other family members, while he took his 28-year-old son Faiz and grandson Hamza on his motorcycle.

"We kept calling them, and finally, a passerby picked up and told us that there had been an accident. We rushed to the spot, and police cars and ambulances were already there. All three had died on the spot,” said Shahid's nephew, Rehan Ahmed, struggling to hold back tears.

"Turns out, it was our last family dinner together... we've lost everything," he added.

Ahmed recalled the horror he and other family members witnessed when they reached the spot.

"An auto-driver, who was an eyewitness, told us that the child (Hamza) was still breathing after the crash, but within moments, he died. Their bodies were crushed beyond recognition,” Ahmed said.

The auto driver and another motorist who stopped at the spot allegedly told the family members that two cars were racing on the flyover. One of them hit the motorcycle, throwing the three onto the road, and the second car, coming from behind, ran over them.

"In one instant, we lost them all. The father and the son were inseparable, always together, and now they are gone,” said Ahmed.

According to Shahid's brother, the loss is both emotional and financial for the family.

"The family has been orphaned. It has lost both its sources of income and security, the father and the son," he said, breaking into tears as a relative held him.

Police received a PCR call around 12.05 am and registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"The car drivers fled after the crash. Our teams are scanning CCTV camera footage across a five-km stretch to identify the offenders and determine their speed. The culprits will be caught soon,” a police officer said.