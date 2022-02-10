Family-based parties biggest threat to democracy: Modi

New Delhi: Political parties centered around families are the biggest threat to democracy because they’re antithetical to talent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, renewing his attack on dynastic politics a day before assembly polls in five states.

In an interview to ANI, Modi attacked the Opposition, spoke about his vision of unity in diversity, and emphasised the importance of fulfilling regional aspirations. He also criticised the Congress, and said that the grand old party created a mode of working that harmed national interests and fomented separatism.

He also repeated his “fake Samajwadi (socialist)” jibe at Samajwadi Party (SP), which is seen as the principal challenger to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, where voting begins on Thursday. He said these parties were less concerned about socialism and more about “parivarvad” (family interests).

“The family runs the party, this is a big danger to democracy. The family-run parties are the biggest enemy of democracy as it negates the basic norms. Their goal is to save family whether there is any benefit of the country” he said.

The PM said more talent entering public life was good for the country. “The biggest casualty in parties which save a family is talent. The democratisation of political parties is important. The dynastic politics stops young people from entering politics,” he said.

He sought to differentiate between dynastic politics and some people from the same family winning elections. Opposition parties have often pointed out the presence of second and third generation politicians in the BJP.

He said there was a difference between one or two people from family winning elections and all important political positions in a party being cornered by a particular family. “When dynastic politics takes place, family is supreme, save the family whether the party is saved or not, whether the country is saved or not, when this happens, what is the first casualty? Howsoever the son, he will be the party chief, the biggest casualty then is talent,” he said.

In the 70-minute interview, Modi kept up his attack on Opposition parties, blaming them for trying to derail the central government’s pandemic response and alleged that the Congress was working to seed separatism. In Parliament over the past two days, the Prime Minister had hit out at the Opposition for trying to thwart the government’s efforts to secure a seat at the global high place.

“We believe in unity in diversity but some leaders followed ‘divide and rule’ policy...We identified over 100 aspirational districts in the country. Today, some of these districts have crossed the national average on many parameters. This is a way to address regional aspirations,” he added.

He alleged that Opposition parties were indulging in “evil designs” of dividing the country but the people were mature enough. “In the last 50 years, they had done the work to only divide the country leading to separatism. But it is not the character of the country and its citizens,” he said.

Modi also laid thrust on regional development and said no part of the country should lag behind. He said being a chief minister of a state before becoming the PM, he understood regional aspirations and the importance of fulfilling it.

“BJP is a party that believes in addressing regional aspirations for the development of the nation. I am the first Prime Minister in the country who has been a chief minister for a long time. I understand very well what are the aspirations and requirement of a state,” he said.

Describing his idea of promoting India’s diversity at the global level, he said that several foreign heads of countries now visit different states in India, and don’t remain confined to Delhi.

“A nation like India where the social system is diversified if we manipulate social justice, then it will harm the country. For this reason, the person from even from the most marginalised section of the society should get the opportunity for development. Just like social justice in society, the country cannot develop if any part lags behind. We should have holistic and inclusive development. There should be development for all,” he said.

The PM also said his government identified 110-115 “aspirational districts” that lagged behind in development indices, and with the cooperation of states, these regions were now flourishing.

Mentioning his government’s slogan of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” (inclusive development for all), Modi said that in a federal structure, every unit of the country had to be developed.

Modi referred to Ram Manohar Lohia, George Fernandes and Nitish Kumar and asked if they ever promoted their families. “I am for the society. When I say fake socialism, it is ‘parivarvad’.

He said in dynastic parties, positions such as the president and parliamentary board chief are held by a person or members of their families.

Congress’s Randeep Surjewala, rebutted the PM and said: “For Congress, the country is family. That is why we have always fought with the enemies of the country. Sacrifices have been made.”