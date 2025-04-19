Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Family's appeal to govt after Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa killed by stray bullet in Canada

ByHT News Desk
Apr 19, 2025 02:52 PM IST

Harsimrat Kaur Randhawa, a 21-year-old Indian student, was fatally shot in Hamilton. Her family urges the Indian government to facilitate her body’s return. 

The family of 21-year-old Indian student Harsimrat Kaur Randhawa, who was fatally hit by a stray bullet in Canada as she was waiting at a bus stop on her way to work, has appealed to the central government to facilitate the return of her body to India. According to the family, she was caught in crossfire during a clash between two groups in the port city of Hamilton, NDTV reported.

Hamilton Police described Harsimrat Randhawa as an innocent bystander waiting to board a bus to commute to work.(hamiltonpolice.on.ca)
Hamilton Police described Harsimrat Randhawa as an innocent bystander waiting to board a bus to commute to work.(hamiltonpolice.on.ca)

Harsimrat Randhawa was a student at Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario.

Hamilton Police is investigating the homicide that happened Wednesday, saying Randhawa was an innocent bystander.

"She had gone to Canada about two years ago for her studies and was heading out for her daily routine when the incident occurred. During a clash between two groups, gunfire erupted, and she was struck by a bullet, leading to her death," the family said in a statement NDTV reported.

Hailing from Dhunda village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, Randhawa’s family has requested the government to speed up the process of bringing her body back to India.

Indian government's statement

The Consulate General of India in Toronto said in a post on X Friday, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Hamilton, Ontario."

The official added, "As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway. We are in close contact with her family and are extending all necessary assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time."

What Canada Police said

Hamilton Police, in a statement, said that around 7.30pm local time, it received reports of a shooting near Upper James and South Bend Road streets in Hamilton. When police arrived, they found Randhawa with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed.

Through collected video, investigators have determined that a passenger of a black car fired at the occupants of a white sedan. Shortly after the shooting, the vehicles left the scene.

Shots from the shooting incident also entered the rear window of a residence nearby where the occupants were watching television a few feet away. No one was injured in the home, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam or security camera footage between 7.15pm and 7.45pm near the shooting area to contact authorities and provide any information that can help further the investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Family's appeal to govt after Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa killed by stray bullet in Canada
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On