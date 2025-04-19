Family's appeal to govt after Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa killed by stray bullet in Canada

The family of 21-year-old Indian student Harsimrat Kaur Randhawa, who was fatally hit by a stray bullet in Canada as she was waiting at a bus stop on her way to work, has appealed to the central government to facilitate the return of her body to India. According to the family, she was caught in crossfire during a clash between two groups in the port city of Hamilton, NDTV reported. Hamilton Police described Harsimrat Randhawa as an innocent bystander waiting to board a bus to commute to work.(hamiltonpolice.on.ca)

Harsimrat Randhawa was a student at Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario.

Hamilton Police is investigating the homicide that happened Wednesday, saying Randhawa was an innocent bystander.

"She had gone to Canada about two years ago for her studies and was heading out for her daily routine when the incident occurred. During a clash between two groups, gunfire erupted, and she was struck by a bullet, leading to her death," the family said in a statement NDTV reported.

Hailing from Dhunda village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, Randhawa’s family has requested the government to speed up the process of bringing her body back to India.

Indian government's statement

The Consulate General of India in Toronto said in a post on X Friday, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Hamilton, Ontario."

The official added, "As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway. We are in close contact with her family and are extending all necessary assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time."

What Canada Police said

Hamilton Police, in a statement, said that around 7.30pm local time, it received reports of a shooting near Upper James and South Bend Road streets in Hamilton. When police arrived, they found Randhawa with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed.

Through collected video, investigators have determined that a passenger of a black car fired at the occupants of a white sedan. Shortly after the shooting, the vehicles left the scene.

Shots from the shooting incident also entered the rear window of a residence nearby where the occupants were watching television a few feet away. No one was injured in the home, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam or security camera footage between 7.15pm and 7.45pm near the shooting area to contact authorities and provide any information that can help further the investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)