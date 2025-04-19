Ontario shooting: Gangsterism worse in Canada than Punjab, says Harsimrat’s family

The family of 21-year-old Harsimrat Kaur Randhawa from Dhunda village is reeling from profound shock and grief following the tragic loss of their daughter, with whom they had spoken just two hours prior to her death. Harsimrat was fatally struck by a stray bullet in Hamilton, Ontario, on Thursday evening during a gangland-style shooting. Harsimrat sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was rushed to the hospital but tragically succumbed to her injuries. (HT Photo)

Harsimrat, hailing from a prosperous family in Tarn Taran district, had moved to Canada two years ago on a student permit to pursue her education.

Her grandfather, Sukhwinder Singh, 65, expressed the family’s devastation, stating, “The family is in complete shock that my granddaughter has left us like this. It is very hard to react to the demise of my beloved granddaughter. I could only say that she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“Gangsterism is everywhere, and whatever the situation is in Punjab, it’s worse in Canada,” he added.

Harsimrat, who was identified by Hamilton Police as a Mohawk College student, was waiting at a bus stand on her way to work when she was hit by the stray bullet.

Sukhwinder Singh added that the family had spoken with Harsimrat on Thursday afternoon. “She told us that she was going back home from college via bus and would call after reaching home. However, after a few hours, we received the fateful news of her demise. We would never have thought that she would leave us with no fault of her own,” he said, adding his intention to dissuade Harsimrat’s younger sibling from his aspirations of studying abroad.

Harsimrat’s father, Vikram Singh Randhawa, expressed his anguish, saying, “Had we known about such a law and order situation, I would have never sent my daughter to Canada. We thought our children were secured in a foreign land, but it is the other way around. We demand stringent punishment for the accused involved in the incident.”

Meanwhile, former sarpanch of Dhunda village, Jagtar Singh, appealed to the Indian government for assistance in the repatriation of Harsimrat Kaur’s body to India.

The Indian Embassy in Canada acknowledged the tragedy on ‘X’, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Hamilton, Ontario. As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway. We are in close contact with her family and are extending all necessary assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time.”

According to a police statement on Friday, “Investigators believe the female was an innocent bystander struck by a stray bullet during a shooting in the area.”

The incident occurred at approximately 7.30pm on Thursday evening. Harsimrat sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was rushed to the hospital but tragically succumbed to her injuries.

Through video evidence, investigators have determined that the passenger of a black Mercedes SUV discharged a firearm at the occupants of a white sedan. The white sedan subsequently fled the scene.