Signboards of Delhi's Akbar Road, Humayun Road defaced by ‘Chhava’ fans: Report

Posters of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji were pasted on signboards at Akbar Road and Humayun Road in New Delhi on Saturday, allegedly by a group of people after they watched the Bollywood film “Chhava”. Chhava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj(HT File)

The video of the incident, which surfaced on social media platforms, shows a group of youth spraying black paint on signboards and pasting pictures of Chhatrapati Shivaji on them.

Police sources told PTI that a team of police and civic officials were immediately dispatched to the spot, and the defaced sign boards were restored.

They also said that an investigation has been launched, and CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify the culprits. The police are also monitoring the developments to ensure law and order and prevent further vandalism.

Emotions have been running high since the film's release. Videos on social media platforms have shown fans shouting slogans praising Chhatrapati Shivaji and his son Sambhaji.

Chhava's success

The historical period drama, in which Vicky Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Shivaji's son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji, has become a box-office success in Bollywood.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film has been performing strongly at the box office since its release on February 14. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said “Chhaava” crossed the ₹200 crore milestone on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the film on Friday and noted how it has been welcomed across the country.

Speaking at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi, Modi said, “It is Maharashtra and Mumbai that have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films. And these days, Chhaava is making waves.”

The film has been granted a “tax-free” status by state governments in Goa and Madhya Pradesh.

“The movie exploring the valour, and courage of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for Dev, Desh and Dharma played by Vicky Kaushal, is bringing the glorious history to the screen. The sacrifice of the second Chhatrapati of the Hindavi Swarajya, who valiantly fought against the Mughals, the Portuguese is an inspiration for all of us,” said Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday.