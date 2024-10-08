Faridabad election result 2024 LIVE: Will Faridabad choose BJP or Congress?

Voters show their voter IDs as they wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Haryana Assembly elections at a polling booth in Faridabad on Sunday.

Faridabad Election Result 2024 LIVE: With counting of Haryana assembly elections set for October 8, Faridabad, a key district in the National Capital Region (NCR) holds strategic importance in Haryana’s political landscape.



The district has six assembly seats including Prithla, Faridabad NT, Badkhal, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, and Tigaon. Spread across 741 square kilometres and situated along National Highway 44, the district had a population of 18,09,733 in the 2011 Census. The results of the 2024 Assembly elections for Faridabad will be declared on October 8....Read More

The Election Commission of India reported that Faridabad, along with Panchkula, Ballabhgarh, Sonipat, Karnal, and Badshahpur, saw low voter turnout. Among urban areas, Gurugram had the lowest, with only 51.81 percent of voters casting their ballots.

This trend of low urban participation mirrors similar patterns seen in previous assembly elections in Karnataka, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh, the Commission said on October 7.

Haryana has recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent with Ellenabad assembly seat in Sirsa district witnessing the highest polling percentage at over 80 per cent, according to the updated figures of the Election Commission on Sunday.

The BJP, the Congress, the INLD-BSP and the JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliances and the Aam Aadmi Party are the key poll contestants. However, a direct fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress is expected in most seats.