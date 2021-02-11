Farm groups to hold ‘rail roko’ on February 18

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) — an umbrella body of around 40 farmer groups — on Wednesday announced a nationwide “rail roko” programme on February 18 as it decided to scale up its agitation against three contentious farm laws at a meeting of its senior representatives.

SKM also said it will hold a candle march and other programmes on February 14 to remember the 40 troopers who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack; and on February 16, observe the birth anniversary of Sir Chhotu Ram, a prominent pre-Independence Jat leader.

“Rail stop programmes will be held on February 18 from 12- 4pm across the country. From February 12, all road toll plazas in Rajasthan will be made toll free,” farmer leader Darshan Pal said in an SKM statement that gave details about their plans.





The decisions came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Lok Sabha that the government has “great respect” for farmers, and attacked the Opposition for “misleading” them on three laws that aim to liberalise the farm sector. Modi, while backing the laws, also reiterated the government’s stand to discuss them clause by clause and make changes, if needed.

“I want to ask all the farmers whether the new law has taken away any right, any system from them. I can understand the Opposition protest if these laws were compulsory. But the new laws are not compulsory for anyone. This is optional and farmers should go where they get more profit. So, there is no reason to protest,” Modi said in the Lower House.

Reacting to PM’s speech, Darshan Pal, said: “PM said he respects farmers which is why ministers have been appointed for talks with farmers. But the truth is that despite 11 rounds of talks, no substantial changes were offered in the laws. He said that farmers are being misled but we have been fighting for issues of farmers and not any other matter. We urge PM to understand our issues.”

On Wednesday, over 40 artists from Punjab performed at the protest sites on the Singhu and Tikri borders, where tens of thousand of farmers have been camped since November 26.

Though the sentiment at the protest sites has largely been against Deep Sidhu, an actor-turned-activist who was arrested as one of the alleged perpetrators of the violence at Red Fort on January 26, when a tractor rally organised by the farm unions descended into chaos, a small group of young farmers in Singhu also put up posters in support of Sidhu and asked that the cases against him be withdrawn.

Regarding the posters, an SKM member said they were not associated with the banners. “As far as disagreements with the leadership is concerned [on Deep Sidhu and Lakha Sidhana], people can have their own opinions and they have a right to register dissent.” Sidhu was arrested by Delhi Police on February 9.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, a spokesperson for Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait), on Wednesday stressed on the need for unity among farmer groups. “We are united in our struggle against the farm laws and the government should not be under any illusion [of a rift].”