Farm laws protest LIVE: UN asks India to find 'equitable solution' to protests
- Farm laws protests enter Day 92. Bachelet-Indra Mani Pandey debate over agitation at UN.
The protest against the three farm laws have entered its 92nd day on Saturday. The farmers protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 have shown no signs of letting up as discussions failed between farmers’ unions representatives and the Centre.
All India Kisan Congress leaders protested outside Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar's residence demanding the withdrawal of the three farm laws. Meanwhile, after the United Nations asked India to find an ‘equitable solution’ to the farmers’ agitation. India responded by saying that the Centre has shown ‘utmost respect for protests by farmers and has remained engaged in dialogue with them to address their concerns.’
FEB 27, 2021 07:17 AM IST
BKU-Ugrahan expresses relief over Nodeep Kaur's release
BKU Ugrahan says that the government is trying to silence the critics of farm laws.
Showed utmost respect to protesting farmers, engaged in dialogue: India at UNHRC
