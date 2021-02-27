Farm laws protest LIVE: UN asks India to find 'equitable solution' to protests

The protest against the three farm laws have entered its 92nd day on Saturday. The farmers protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 have shown no signs of letting up as discussions failed between farmers’ unions representatives and the Centre.





All India Kisan Congress leaders protested outside Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar's residence demanding the withdrawal of the three farm laws. Meanwhile, after the United Nations asked India to find an ‘equitable solution’ to the farmers’ agitation. India responded by saying that the Centre has shown ‘utmost respect for protests by farmers and has remained engaged in dialogue with them to address their concerns.’





Follow LIVE updates here: