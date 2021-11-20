Farm laws repealed: Telangana announces 3 lakh ex-gratia to families of deceased farmers

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three contentious central agricultural laws are being repealed, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday announced ex-gratia of ₹3 lakh to the families of protesters who died during the course of the agitation, which began on November 26 last year on the borders of Delhi.

“We will provide ₹3 lakh ex-gratia, on behalf of the Telangana government, to the bereaved families of farmers who lost their life in the farmers’ agitation. We urge the Centre to provide compensation of ₹25 lakh to each bereaved family,” news agency ANI quoted the chief minister, also known as KCR, as saying.

Rao also urged that the centre should withdraw cases filed against the farmers.

Reacting to the announcement, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao tweeted, “Proud of Hon’ble @TelanganaCMO #KCR Garu for announcing ₹3 lakh ex-gratia to all the 750 plus farmers who lost lives fighting the #FarmLaws in NCR. He also demanded Govt of India to announce ₹25 lakh to each farmer family and also withdraw all cases unconditionally.”

In an address to the nation at 9am on Friday, PM Modi announced that the Union government has decided to repeal the controversial legislations, which were enacted in September last year. The Prime Minister further said that the laws will be formally withdrawn during the upcoming winter session of Parliament, scheduled to commence on November 29.

However, despite the announcement, farmers have said they will not end the stir till the laws are formally taken back. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of more than 40 farmer bodies leading the agitation, announced on Saturday that they will go ahead with the programmes announced earlier.