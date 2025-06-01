Farmer arrested after beheading sister-in-law in West Bengal’s Basanti

Kolkata: A farmer in the Basanti area of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district was arrested for allegedly decapitating his sister-in-law during a quarrel on Saturday morning, police said. Family members alleged that Mondal attacked the woman with a chopper during a quarrel over picking mangoes (Hindustan Times/representative)

The accused, Bimal Mondal, walked on the road with the severed head. “Several eyewitnesses saw Mondal walking along the road with the victim’s head. They raised an alarm. Mondal claimed he was going to the Basanti police station to surrender,” a police official said, requesting anonymity.

The body of the deceased, Pratima Mondal, was found near a mango tree by family members, who alleged that Mondal attacked the woman with a chopper during a quarrel over picking mangoes. They said that Bimal and the woman had an old dispute over ownership of the land covered by the small plantation.

Also Read: Decapitated body of a man found dumped along Ambernath – Titwala road

The deceased’s son, Suvadip, said that his uncle had a grudge against several family members. “My uncle always complained that his share in the ancestral properties was less than the others. He earlier accused my mother of stealing fish from a lake the family owns,” Suvadip said.

“Bimal did not show any sign of remorse. He was calm. He even stopped by a roadside temple, bowed before the idols, and walked away,” Hajnal Mondal, a villager who witnessed the accused walking with the victim’s head, said.