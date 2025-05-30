Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Decapitated body of a man found dumped along Ambernath – Titwala road

ByHT Correspondent
May 30, 2025 07:20 AM IST

Locals noticed a foul smell, and upon inspection stumbled upon a decapitated body in the forest and informed the police

THANE: A headless unidentified body was found by locals along the Ambernath-Titwala road near Nalimbi village on May 28, causing panic in the region. The Titwala police registered a murder case after initial investigations suggested the body was dumped at this location but the crime was committed elsewhere.

Locals noticed a foul smell, and upon inspection stumbled upon a decapitated body in the forest and informed the police. The deceased appeared to be physically well built and was wearing a full-sleeved checked shirt, sky-blue jeans, and slippers.

According to the police, a headless body suggests a deliberate attempt to destroy evidence and delay identification, suggesting a premeditated and gruesome murder. The forested, isolated location also indicates an effort to conceal the crime, added the police.

To identify the body, police have reached out to nearby police stations for information on missing persons matching the victim’s description. The police began the investigation by scanning CCTV footage from the area and the road leading to the location where the body was found. They are also tracking mobile phone locations by checking nearby towers to see which phone numbers were active in that area.

The police are also checking missing person’s reports, and coordinating with the forensics team to gather evidence. They have appealed to the public to come forward if they have any information regarding a missing person resembling the provided details.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
