close_game
close_game
News / India News / Farmers allege bank auctioned house despite repaying loan

Farmers allege bank auctioned house despite repaying loan

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Jan 18, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Farmers in Mysuru staged a protest against the alleged auctioning of a farmer's house despite him repaying the loan. The bank authorities deny the allegations and state that legal proceedings were initiated due to default in payments. The outstanding amount is ₹44.5 lakh.

Mysuru: The Mysuru farmers’ association staged a protest on Tuesday against the alleged auctioning of a farmer’s house despite him having repaid a loan. .

HT Image
HT Image

Farmers said Doreswami had got a loan of 15 lakh in 2013 from Krishnarajanagara branch of Karnataka Gramin Bank where he offered his house deed as collateral. They claimed that while Doreswami made regular payments on a monthly basis, covering both interest and principal amount, the bank authorities had still auctioned his house to a single bidder. This prompted more than 50 farmers to stage a protest at the Karnataka Gramin Bank, accusing the bank of illegally seizing the property. Doreswami said he has repaid nearly 19 lakh till now.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

However, the bank authorities refuted the allegations made by the farmers.

“The farmer availed a loan of 15 lakh from the K R Nagar branch of the bank in 2013, but he started defaulting on the payments after some time,” Shankar Narayana, the bank’s regional manager, told HT. “Though we initiated the legal proceedings to recover the payment, we halted it in 2020-21 owing to Covid. Then in 2022, we again started the process under Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act,” added Narayana.

While the farmer approached the debts recovery tribunal (DRT), seeking stay on the auction, the tribunal declined, the official said.

“The e-auction is pending and the bank has to recover an outstanding amount of 44.5 lakh from the farmer. We are even ready for one one-time settlement but the farmer is not cooperating. The customer availed loan by mortgage category, so it does not come under the agriculture category,” said the regional manager.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News andRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On