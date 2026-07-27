Representatives of several farmers' organisations in Tamil Nadu on Sunday strongly urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to reject Karnataka's invitation for bilateral talks regarding their proposal for constructing a dam across the Cauvery in Mekedatu and other river water issues.

Farmers body urge CM Vijay to 'reject' Karnataka CM's invitation to Bengaluru (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister Vinoth backtracked from his earlier statement regarding CM Vijay's trip to Bengaluru, urging reporters to await the official announcement.

Punjab-bound private double-decker bus overturns in UP, 3 killed

Earlier, he had said CM Vijay will be visiting Bengaluru on August 3.

Addressing a district office-bearers' meeting of a farmers' coordination committee in Mayiladuthurai, farmers leader P R Pandian said: "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister must reject the Karnataka Chief Minister's invitation".

According to farmers, direct talks could provoke unrest. "In the past, when such talks were called, contradictions arose, clashes have erupted," Pandian added.

He insisted that all water-sharing discussions must be strictly channelled through the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

"The Tamil Nadu chief minister going to Karnataka to talk about Karnataka's plan for a dam in Mekedatu and water release is legally invalid. It is invalid as per the Supreme Court order. It is invalid as per the Constitution," Pandian added.

Highlighting the 2013 Supreme Court directives and the subsequent establishment of the CWMA, he added, "Since the Authority is functioning under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court, there is no use in any state chief ministers meeting to talk."

The leaders expressed concern over reports that Tamil Nadu vehicles were being stopped at the Hosur-Bengaluru border, alleging that it was a deliberate attempt to provoke linguistic sentiments.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Politics corrupt, won’t contest polls any more: Siddaramaiah

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Minister Vinoth briefly addressed media queries regarding the chief minister's proposed visit to Karnataka. When asked by reporters about conflicting information regarding the trip, the minister clarified, "Official announcements will come from the head office."

The minister was in Thanjavur to inaugurate an initiative to desilt 6 km-long drainage canals with the support of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds at an estimated cost of ₹70 lakh and another drive to remove water hyacinth from water bodies.