Farmers deeply hurt by BJP's moves to defame them: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the farmers were deeply hurt by the moves made by the BJP to defame them.
He also alleged that the BJP has tortured common people.
"The farmers are feeling deeply hurt because of the moves made by the BJP to defame them. The BJP has enacted demonetisation, GST, labour laws and farm laws to give benefits only to the billionaires. The BJP has tortured the common people," the Samajwadi Party chief said in a tweet in Hindi.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
The protest took a violent turn during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26.
Enacted in September 2020, the central government has presented these laws as major farm reforms aimed at increasing farmers' income, but the protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the minimum support price (MSP) and "mandi" (wholesale market) systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.
The government has maintained that these apprehensions are misplaced and ruled out a repeal of the laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K reports less than 100 Covid-19 cases for tenth straight day
- There was no death either on Sunday due to Covid-19, the third time in the past 10 days and sixth time this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala: Hitting out at 'misrule' of LDF govt, UDF launches state-wide rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers deeply hurt by BJP's moves to defame them: Akhilesh Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Farmers converge in Western UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five killed after car plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand
- The accident took place on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway near Devprayag.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K revises Covid-19 containment guidelines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC accuses BJP of insulting National Anthem, starts poll on social media
- The TMC and the BJP which will be the main contestants in the upcoming assembly election have been relentlessly attacking at each other for months over a range of issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Congress passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as party chief again
- The resolution was passed on Sunday during a meeting of senior leaders convened by Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhury.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR against 2 Kashmir news portals after army complains of fake news
- The two news portals had claimed that a school in Shopian was forced by the army to hold the Republic Day function.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' stir: Thousands converge for third 'mahapanchayat' in western UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Collectors, senior cops take Covid-19 vaccine shots in Gujarat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Man throws baby into fire as mother rejects sexual advances
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Congress passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP will take legal action against BJP: Sisodia over doctored video of Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to come out of Covid-19 as one of the global winners, says Danish envoy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox