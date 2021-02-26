Farm laws stir LIVE: Farmers to join Bharat Bandh call today

The farmers' agitation against the contentious farm laws continues as the protesters remain adamant on their demand to repeal the legislation. Began in November last week, it has been nearly three months now that the farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are camping in and around Delhi to protest against the legislation.

Several farm organisation protesting the new farm laws decided to join the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by transport and trade unions today. On February 25, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha appealed to all farmers to join the bandh peacefully. Farm leader Dr Darshan Pal said farmers’ bodies support the traders facing hardships due to GST and rising fuel prices.

Meanwhile, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar tried to assure agitating farmers on Twitter as he said the Centre can never dare to make laws that will harm farmers. "In a democracy, a government can never dare to make such a law that will harm farmers," said Narendra Singh Tomar at Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela 2021 in Delhi.

