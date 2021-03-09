LIVE: Lakhs of farmers will reach Parliament, if needed, says Tikait

A Delhi court is scheduled to hear anticipatory bail petitions of activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, who have been accused in a toolkit case. The case involves the creation and sharing of a toolkit - an online document - in support of the farmers' protest.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Singh Tikait warned that if needed, their tractors would reach the Parliament to press the government for the repeal of contentious farm laws. He also said that attacked the Centre and said the leaders chosen by voters are powerless. "He can't reply to us on his own. He gets back with files and returns with replies," he also said.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been holding talks with farmers to end the stand-off over the farm laws. However, so far the talks have failed in bringing any resolution to the matter.

