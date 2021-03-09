LIVE: Lakhs of farmers will reach Parliament, if needed, says Tikait
- Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Singh Tikait warned that if needed, their tractors would reach the Parliament to press the government for the repeal of contentious farm laws.
A Delhi court is scheduled to hear anticipatory bail petitions of activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, who have been accused in a toolkit case. The case involves the creation and sharing of a toolkit - an online document - in support of the farmers' protest.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Singh Tikait warned that if needed, their tractors would reach the Parliament to press the government for the repeal of contentious farm laws. He also said that attacked the Centre and said the leaders chosen by voters are powerless. "He can't reply to us on his own. He gets back with files and returns with replies," he also said.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been holding talks with farmers to end the stand-off over the farm laws. However, so far the talks have failed in bringing any resolution to the matter.
Follow all the updates here:
MAR 09, 2021 07:31 AM IST
Lakhs of farmers will reach Parliament, if needed: Tikait
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Singh Tikait on Monday said that lakhs of farmers in their tractors would reach Parliament to seek repeal of the three new farm laws if needed.
‘No lesson needed from Amit Shah’: Kerala CM’s retort to home minister
- Amit Shah had earlier hit out at Vijayan, saying the Kerala CM had no moral right to continue in power after ED pointed to a statement alleging his involvement in the gold smuggling case.
Rain, snow predicted in western Himalayan region for next few days: IMD
Kolkata fire: Mamata says no one from railways was present, officials deny claim
LIVE: China reports 8 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’, several development projects today
Delhi court to hear Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk's anticipatory bail plea
Quad, France and UAE join hands in 2 naval exercises to dominate Indo-Pacific
- French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and finance minister Bruno Le Maire will be in Delhi next month while IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will be in France. At least 8 Rafale fighters will leave for India through mid-air refuelling by UAE between April 19 and April 23.
Undocumented Indian immigrants hold USD15.5 billion in spending power
Gujarat CM, his aide in charge of Gandhi ashram revamp panel
- The order also said that Kailashnathan will head an executive council set up for the purpose,
Help raise voice of the weak: Rahul to cadres
- Congress is like an ocean, Gandhi said in the national executive meeting of the IYC, and if anyone wants to return can be allowed to do so.
PM to visit Bangladesh on March 26
- The two-day trip to Dhaka will be Modi’s first foreign visit in 15 months
Rising fuel prices rock Parliament
- Parties urge Speaker, Chairman to reduce sessions amid polls; both Houses to begin at 11 am from Tuesday
Batla House: Ariz Khan held guilty of killing inspector
- Additional sessions judge Sandeep Yadav convicted 35-year-old Khan, also known as Junaid, Salim and Anna
Govt building ‘agri stack’ to give unique ID to every Indian farmer
- The database uses Aadhaar-based data generated from key farm sector programmes such as PM-KISAN.
