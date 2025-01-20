Chandigarh, The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on Monday urged the Centre to hold the proposed February 14 meeting with protesting farmers early and also appealed to fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to end his indefinite fast. Farmers' protest: KMM seeks early meeting with Centre, defers Jan 21 march to Delhi

The KMM, which along with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha is spearheading the ongoing farmers' protest at Khanauri and Shambhu border points for the past 11 months, also announced the deferment of the January 21 march by a group of 101 farmers to Delhi till January 26.

On Saturday, a high-level central delegation led by Priya Ranjan, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, met Dallewal and representatives of SKM and KMM at the Khanauri border point, and invited them for resumption of talks on February 14 at Chandigarh.

Addressing the media at the Shambhu protest site on Monday, KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the date , which has been fixed for the meeting with farmers, is too far.

"The government took much time to hold a meeting. It is not our condition but it is our demand that it should be held early and also it should be held in Delhi," said Pandher.

He said farmers were told that February 14 was fixed for the meeting as the model code of conduct was in force till February 9 in view of Delhi Assembly polls.

Questioning this reason, Pandher said if the Centre could announce the constitution of 8th Pay Commission and no objection was raised by the Election Commission, then what is the problem in holding the meeting with farmers early.

Another farmer leader M S Rai said the February 14 date for the meeting is "quite late".

"We think that it can be held early. The government's 'code of conduct' reason is misleading as it is making big announcements like 8th Pay Commission. When such announcements can be made then why talks cannot be held early," he asked.

Following the announcement of the proposed meeting by the central delegation on Saturday, Dallewal took medical aid but he refused to end his indefinite fast.

KMM leaders also appealed to Dallewal to end his fast so that he can participate in the meeting with the central government.

They also pointed out that Dr Swaiman Singh, whose team is taking care of Dallewal, has also said that without food, no one can remain alive just on medical aid.

"It is a big fight and our main leader should be there," said farmer leader Rai.

"We need to intensify the fight in the coming time and we have to fight with the government and for this, the main leader should be healthy. Therefore, the KMM appeals to Dallewal that he should start taking food so that we can press the Centre to accept our demands," Pandher said.

Dallewal, who is the convener of the SKM , has been on the indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point since November 26 last year in support of various demands including a legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops.

On the proposed march to Delhi on January 21, Rai said a decision has been taken to defer the march till January 26.

Farmers had earlier announced that a group of 101 farmers would resume their march on foot to Delhi on January 21 from the Shambhu border point.

On the January 26 nationwide tractor march call, the farmer leaders said they would park their tractors outside BJP offices, big shopping malls and silos from 12 noon till 1:30 pm on that day.

Farmers, under the banner of the SKM and KMM, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, after security forces did not allow them to march to Delhi to press for their various demands.

