Home / India News / Farmers' protest LIVE: SKM to hold full working committee meeting today
A Nihang Sikh sitting during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi.(ANI)
Live

Farmers' protest LIVE: SKM to hold full working committee meeting today

Tens of thousands of farmers, braving cold weather, have been camping in the open since November 26 on national highways leading to Delhi to demand the repeal of three pro-reform farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:51 AM IST

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the platform of farm unions spearheading the protests, will hold its full working committee meeting on Wednesday, in which its leaders would discuss ways to scale up their campaign. Leaders of the over two-month-long protest against three farm laws said on Tuesday that direct talks with the government were the only way to end the agitation for which, they added, the government must end “the atmosphere of enmity” by lifting restrictions on the Internet and restoring essential services, such as water and electricity, at protest sites. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in Parliament on Monday, had urged farmers to end their agitation and resume dialogue and assured them that a system of minimum floor prices for key crops would continue as usual. So far 11 rounds of talks between 40 farm leaders and the government have failed to resolve the impasse.

Meanwhile, Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who was allegedly involved in the violence and vandalism at the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26, was arrested by Delhi Police's special cell late on Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 10 Feb 2021 08:50 AM

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to attend kisan mahapanchayat in UP's Saharanpur today

    Amid the ongoing farmers protest at the Delhi borders, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to attend kisan mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Wednesday. She will also offer prayers at Shakumbhra Devi Temple here before attending the programme.


  • Wed, 10 Feb 2021 07:49 AM

    SKM to hold full working committee meeting today

    A day ahead of a crucial meeting of farm unions, leaders of the over two-month-long protest against three farm laws said on Tuesday that direct talks with the government were the only way to end the agitation for which, they added, the government must end “the atmosphere of enmity” by lifting restrictions on the Internet and restoring essential services, such as water and electricity, at protest sites. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.