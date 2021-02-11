Farmers' protest LIVE: Farmers to hold ‘rail roko’ protest on February 18
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the platform of farm unions spearheading the protests, held its full working committee meeting on Wednesday, in which the leaders discussed plans to scale up their campaign. SKM announced a four-hour blockade of trains across the country on February 18. “A rail roko programme will be held on February 18 from 12-4 pm across the country,” said Darshan Pal, president of the Krantikari Kisan Union. On February 14, a candlelight and torch march shall be undertaken across the country to remember the sacrifice of the martyred soldiers in the Pulwama attack and on February 16, the farmers will hold events in a show of solidarity on the birth anniversary of Chhotu Ram, a prominent pre-partition farmer leader.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while replying to the motion of thanks of President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, said that the farm laws are pertinent for the country and the uproar against the farm laws is part of Congress' well-thought-out strategy. "Three farm laws were brought in by government, these agricultural reforms are important and necessary. Congress MPs in House debated on colour of the laws (black/white), it would have been better if they had debated on the content and intent of the laws," PM Modi said.
FEB 11, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Listening to farmers need of the hour, unfortunate PM didn't speak of 150 dead farmers: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Punjab MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal says that listening to the wants of the farmers is the need of the hours. She also said it is unfortunate that PM Modi didn't speak anything about the 150 farmers who died during the protests.
PM says govt ready for talks, farmers announce rail roko agitation: Key points
- The protesting farmers and the central leadership sides have held 11 meetings so far to end the impasse over the legislation but the talks have remained largely inconclusive.
- As per the Union health ministry data, 6.8 million healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated till today with about 200,000 beneficiaries vaccinated on Wednesday.
- The man and the woman met each other in Australia in 2016 where both were studying. While the woman belonged to a scheduled caste, the man was a Jat Sikh, an upper caste.
- On February 1, Sitharaman presented her third budget, boosting capital expenditure in an attempt to nurse the pandemic-ravaged economy back to health.
- As the rescue operation mounted after Sunday’s flash flood in the town in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district entered the fourth day, several families gave up hope of reuniting with their missing kin and instead pleaded with rescuers to retrieve at least the bodies.
- The man killed in the encounter was identified as Elkar Singh, the brother of the suspected kingpin, Moti Singh Dhimar, according to the police.
- SKM also said it will hold a candle march and other programmes on February 14 to remember the 40 troopers who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack; and on February 16, observe the birth anniversary of Sir Chhotu Ram, a prominent pre-Independence Jat leader.
