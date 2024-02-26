Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Farmer leaders to hold tractor march to Delhi today
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers belonging to the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Tikait and BKU LokShakti are set to embark on a journey from Noida to Delhi today to push for a law ensuring a minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce. This move follows recent protests by two other farmers' groups, the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad and All India Kisan Sabha, who demonstrated at NTPC Noida and in front of the Greater Noida Authority office in the city....Read More
“We plan to line up tractors from Greater Noida to the Noida side and march along the Yamuna Expressway, moving towards the Chilla border via the Noida Expressway,” BKU Tikait president (West UP) Pawan Khatana said.
Khatana mentioned that farmers from numerous villages will gather at the toll plaza located in Greater Noida and from there they will proceed towards the Chilla border.
Earlier, the farmers took out a candle march after the death of farmer leaders amid the agitation. They also said that effigies of the World Trade Organization and the Centre will be burnt on Monday. Several meetings of SKM (Non-Political) and KMM will also be held.
The farmers said that the cremation of farmer leader Shubhkaran Singh is on hold until the Punjab government registers a case against those deemed responsible. Despite Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's announcement of compensation and a job for Shubhkaran's sister, farmer leaders insisted on legal action against the culprits before proceeding with cremation. They accused the government of pressuring Shubhkaran's family into agreeing to the cremation without fulfilling their demands.
Farmers protest LIVE Updates: The farmers' movement in Punjab has undergone significant changes, with prominent leaders who led the 13-month protest at the Delhi borders from November 2020 to December 2021 now sidelined in favour of newer figures with more fringe support. Historically, farmer unions in Punjab have been prone to splits and internal divisions. Even before the 2020-2021 protests at the Singhu and Tikri borders, these unions often had disagreements but still managed to unite under a common cause. However, following the conclusion of the protests, rifts in leadership emerged, leading to increased distance between the unions. The emergence of new leaders with political ambitions exacerbated factionalism within the unions, particularly evident during the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.
The farmers want the centre to accept their list of demands.
- The farm bodies are demanding a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) - a condition they had set in 2021 when they agreed to withdraw their agitation.
- The farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations. They are demanding pensions for farmers and farm labourers, and a farm debt waiver.
- The farmers are also demanding “justice” for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
In view of the farmers' protest, the Delhi police have intensified security arrangements at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders.
