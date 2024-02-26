Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Farmer leaders to hold tractor march to Delhi today

Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Farmers will hold a tractor march to Delhi as well as participate in several seminars held by SKM and KMM.

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers belonging to the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Tikait and BKU LokShakti are set to embark on a journey from Noida to Delhi today to push for a law ensuring a minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce. This move follows recent protests by two other farmers' groups, the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad and All India Kisan Sabha, who demonstrated at NTPC Noida and in front of the Greater Noida Authority office in the city.

“We plan to line up tractors from Greater Noida to the Noida side and march along the Yamuna Expressway, moving towards the Chilla border via the Noida Expressway,” BKU Tikait president (West UP) Pawan Khatana said.

Khatana mentioned that farmers from numerous villages will gather at the toll plaza located in Greater Noida and from there they will proceed towards the Chilla border.

Earlier, the farmers took out a candle march after the death of farmer leaders amid the agitation. They also said that effigies of the World Trade Organization and the Centre will be burnt on Monday. Several meetings of SKM (Non-Political) and KMM will also be held.

The farmers said that the cremation of farmer leader Shubhkaran Singh is on hold until the Punjab government registers a case against those deemed responsible. Despite Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's announcement of compensation and a job for Shubhkaran's sister, farmer leaders insisted on legal action against the culprits before proceeding with cremation. They accused the government of pressuring Shubhkaran's family into agreeing to the cremation without fulfilling their demands.