Noida traffic likely to be affected tomorrow as farmers to protest with tractor march: Report

Noida traffic: Two more groups of farmers under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Tikait and BKU LokShakti will hit the road in Noida towards Delhi this week to demand a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP). Traffic congestion at the Noida-Greater Noida expressway road on February 21,(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

This comes after two farmers groups -- the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad and All India Kisan Sabha -- held protests in the city at NTPC Noida and in front of the Greater Noida Authority office, reported The Times of India.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the newspaper, BKU Tikait will head towards the Noida-Delhi border with tractors on Monday. “We plan to line up tractors from Greater Noida to the Noida side and march along the Yamuna Expressway, moving towards the Chilla border via the Noida Expressway,” BKU Tikait president (West UP) Pawan Khatana said.

Khatana said that farmers from several villages will meet up at the toll plaza in Greater Noida. "From there we will proceed towards Noida's Chilla border," Khatana told TOI, adding that farmers from Noida can directly hit the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Also Read | Delhi police partially lift blockade at Tikri and Singhu borders

“On the call of BKU Tikait head Rakesh Tikait and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), we have decided to organise a tractor march on the Yamuna Expressway. We plan to line tractors up on the Greater Noida to Noida side of the expressway and march towards Noida. We will maintain discipline during the march,” Khatana said in a video, that has been circulating on WhatsApp.

While officials are yet to receive any information on the protest by farmers, it could however lead to traffic disruptions on the proposed route. Notable, the class X English exam and Class XII exams on taxation and artificial intelligence are scheduled to be held from 10.30 am tomorrow.

DCP (traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav told TOI that he is yet to receive any information on the proposed protest by farmers. “We will make arrangements once they share the information of their protest,” he said.