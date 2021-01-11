Farmers' protest LIVE: CJI-headed bench rises for day, no order passed yet

The ongoing farmers' agitation against the three contentious agricultural laws passed by the Centre in September entered day 47 on Monday. Also on the day, the Supreme Court will take up a clutch of petitions challenging the laws, as well as those seeking removal of farmers protesting at various borders of Delhi. A bench headed by chief justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde took up the petitions on the farm laws. Earlier, the apex court had observed that the agitation should be allowed to continue "without impediment," adding that it won't interfere as "the right to protest is a fundamental right."

Total eight round of talks, including one each of January 4 and 8, have failed to resolve the deadlock between the government and various farm union leaders, who are representing the protesting farmers. While the farm unions are adamant on nothing short of a repeal, the government, too, has repeatedly stressed that the laws won't be taken back. The next round of talks will take place on January 15. On Sunday, farmers protesting against the farm laws in Haryana's Karnal vandalised the venue of a pro-farm laws programme which was to be addressed by chief minister ML Khattar, forcing him to cancel the programme.

