Home / India News / Farmers’ protest LIVE Updates: Two cops leading police force at Singhu border test Covid +ve

Farmers’ protest LIVE Updates: Two cops leading police force at Singhu border test Covid +ve

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar once again appealed to the farmers to resume talks and said the government has no ego and will always be open for dialogue. "Any law is never entirely bad or good. Therefore, we have come out with amendments on provisions which during discussions the farmers had apprehensions about," Tomar said.

india Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 06:56 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmers camped on a blocked section of National Highway-9 (NH9) at the Ghazipur-UP Gate demonstration site in Ghaziabad.
Farmers camped on a blocked section of National Highway-9 (NH9) at the Ghazipur-UP Gate demonstration site in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
         

The farmers’ agitation against the Central government’s agricultural reforms has entered day 16. Farmer unions positioned at borders in the national capital have threatened to block railway tracks across the country if the reforms are not taken down. Unions also said that they would occupy toll plazas and block the Jaipur-Delhi Highway on Saturday and organise protests from December 14.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar once again appealed to the farmers to resume talks and said the government has no ego and will always be open for dialogue.

“Any law is never entirely bad or good. Therefore, we have come out with amendments on provisions which during discussions the farmers had apprehensions about,” Tomar said. He added said the government remains committed to the well-being of farmers and had brought these reforms to increase incomes and raise the share of agriculture in the GDP.

Meanwhile, the number of farmers at Delhi-Haryana borders is going up everyday with unions urging more and more famers to join the agitation in order to increase pressure on the government for removing the new reforms which were introduced in September.

Follow live updates here: 

Two cops leading police force at Singhu border test Covid +ve

Delhi Police on Friday said that two IPS officers leading the police force at the Singhu border where farmers are protesting against the three farm laws have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). A DCP and an Additional DCP have also been diagnosed with the disease, it added.

SAD condemns Centre’s refusal to take back farm laws

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the Centre’s stand of not taking back the three farm laws and that the press conference held by the Centre proved that it was against the country’s ‘annadatta’.

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Post-Covid economic challenge in 4 charts
US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
Farm to Facebook: Stir at borders gets online push
Survey identifies most vulnerable for Covid shot
Extreme weather events impact 75% of India’s districts: Report
We may be back to normal in 2022: Bill Gates
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
