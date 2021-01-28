Farmers' protest: NH-24, route connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad opened

The Delhi traffic police on Thursday said that national highway 24 and the route connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad has been opened. This comes a day after the Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) Bhanu faction announced it was withdrawing the protest against the new farm laws in the wake of the Republic Day violence.

With the BKU's Bhanu faction calling off the stir, the Delhi-Noida Link Road via Chilla border reopened for traffic after 57 days, Noida Traffic Police officials said. However, several other borders of the national capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued to remain closed for vehicular movement due to the ongoing stir.

Announcing the decision to end the protest, BKU (Bhanu) president Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh told reporters that he was deeply pained by whatever happened during the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day.

The rally in the national capital took a violent turn prompting the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to close the entry and exits of several metro stations on Tuesday.

Security across several places in Delhi has been heightened, especially at the Red Fort and farmers’ protest sites following the violence. Additional paramilitary forces have also been deployed, according to news agency PTI.

After the violence at the tractor rally, farm unions have called off their February 1 march to Parliament, but they said that they will continue with their agitation against the three agricultural laws.

Meanwhile, the Centre has said that it will keep its communication channels with farm unions open and its offer to put the three legislation in temporay suspension for 18 months will stay.